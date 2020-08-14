Denmark issues travel warning for Belgium
The Danish Government has issued a travel warning for Danes that wish to travel to Belgium. The warning that comes into force from Saturday has been issued due what the Danish authorities see as the high number of novel coronavirus infections here in Belgium. From Saturday 15 August anyone wishing to travel from Denmark to Belgium will only be able to do so if they have a valid reason. The Danish authorities updated their coronavirus travel warnings for Danes wishing to travel abroad on Thursday evening.
From Saturday anyone travelling from Belgium to Denmark will be required to quarantine for 14 days. The Danish authorities advise against travel to all countries in which the number of infections with the novel coronavirus is higher than 30 per 100,000 population.
The Danish authorities say in their travel advice that the number of infections in Belgium now stands at 32.5 per 100,000 population.