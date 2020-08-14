Foreign Ministry issues revised travel advice
The Belgian Foreign Ministry has revised its travel advice to a number of European countries. The revised travel advice was issued early on Friday evening. The most important changes are as follows:
· The whole of Malta has been coloured in red. This means that travel from Belgium to there is prohibited
· Also red are the Spanish provinces of Biscay in the Basque Country and Soria in the Castalia and Leon regions of the country.
· The Spanish provinces of Salamanca, Segovia, Toledo, Cordoba, Malaga and Alicante are no coloured in orange. This means that travel there is permitted under certain conditions.
· Most of Romania is now red.
· In Portugal the Faro district of the Algarve is now green which means that there are no restrictions to travel.
· In France there are now no more green areas with the Mayenne Department in the Pays de la Loire now being coloured in orange.
· The Dutch provinces of Flevoland, Utrecht and North Brabant are now orange.
· In Switzerland the canton of Geneva has changed from red to orange.
· There are now no more red areas in Croatia.