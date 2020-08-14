Foreign News
Foreign Ministry issues revised travel advice

The Belgian Foreign Ministry has revised its travel advice to a number of European countries. The revised travel advice was issued early on Friday evening. The most important changes are as follows:

·        The whole of Malta has been coloured in red. This means that travel from Belgium to there is prohibited

·        Also red are the Spanish provinces of Biscay in the Basque Country and Soria in the Castalia and Leon regions of the country.

·        The Spanish provinces of Salamanca, Segovia, Toledo, Cordoba, Malaga and Alicante are no coloured in orange. This means that travel there is permitted under certain conditions.

·        Most of Romania is now red.

·        In Portugal the Faro district of the Algarve is now green which means that there are no restrictions to travel.

·        In France there are now no more green areas with the Mayenne                   Department in the Pays de la Loire now being coloured in orange.  

·        The Dutch provinces of Flevoland, Utrecht and North Brabant are now             orange.

·        In Switzerland the canton of Geneva has changed from red to orange.

·        There are now no more red areas in Croatia. 

