Foreign Ministry issues revised travel advice

· The whole of Malta has been coloured in red. This means that travel from Belgium to there is prohibited

· Also red are the Spanish provinces of Biscay in the Basque Country and Soria in the Castalia and Leon regions of the country.

· The Spanish provinces of Salamanca, Segovia, Toledo, Cordoba, Malaga and Alicante are no coloured in orange. This means that travel there is permitted under certain conditions.

· Most of Romania is now red.

· In Portugal the Faro district of the Algarve is now green which means that there are no restrictions to travel.

· In France there are now no more green areas with the Mayenne Department in the Pays de la Loire now being coloured in orange.

· The Dutch provinces of Flevoland, Utrecht and North Brabant are now orange.

· In Switzerland the canton of Geneva has changed from red to orange.

· There are now no more red areas in Croatia.