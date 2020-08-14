Rail company to give priority to people that live or work at the coast

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ the NMBS spokesman Bart Crols said “The reduction in the number of services is coupled with a call to not travel to the coast en masse. There will be dissuasion measures in place. There are a lot of good reasons to go to the coast just not this weekend”.

NMBS also intends to better ensure that its trains are no more than 80% full as was agreed previously. A system of “stop and go” will be in place whereby once a train is 80% full passengers will only be allowed to get off the train at the next station and no new passengers will be allowed to get on. The 80% capacity rule will be in force in both 1st and 2nd class.

Those that need to get to the coast because they live or work there will be given priority. They will be asked to prove that this is the case. This can be done by a person’s ID card (to prove residency) or an employment contract to prove that you are on your way to the coast for work. Similarly those with hotel, self-catering, or campsite reservations will also be prioritised.