Storms and flooding across the region on Thursday evening

The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) had issued a Code Orange weather warning for localised heavy storms, torrential rain, gusts of wind and hail. In Flanders the storms were worst in the areas around Tienen, Hoegaarden (Flemish Brabant) and Kortrijk (West Flanders). The storms swept across Flanders from the early evening. From the late afternoon there were downpours of rain in Antwerp Province and in Olen there was heavy rain and lightning.

Later in the evening it was the turn of the south of West Flanders to get a taste of the storm. The Kortrijk areas was especially badly hit. The city’s AZ Groeninge hospital suffered flooding. The hospital’s A&E Department was closed for an hour and a half with ambulances being diverted to other hospitals. However, people that turned up at A&E under their own steam were given assistance and no patients were evacuated from the hospital. Damage remained limited and the hospital was fully operational again within two hours.