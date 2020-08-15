Belgian top cycling talent Remco Evenepoel in heavy crash in Lombardy

20-year-old Evenepoel was part of a breakaway group in the descent of the Muro di Sormano. All of a sudden, there was no trace of him: the Belgian seemed to have vanished. It soon became clear what had happened: he had missed a turn to the left, had crashed against a small wall at the right side of the road just before a bridge, and had been catapulted into the depths behind the wall. It's a location where other heavy crashes happened in the past.

It took a while before first-aid staff could reach him, but when he was taken to the ambulance, he was conscious. That was the first positive news. The second was that his head was not injured. In hospital, he had contact with his family via the telephone. He sustained a fracture in the pelvis and has a bruised lung, his season is over.

Evenepoel could have become the youngest rider to win one of the five major classic races (Milan-Sanremo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Tour of Lombardy) after the Second World War.