Coronavirus scare in Mechelen nursing home

The news came as a complete surprise. One of the residents was taken to hospital, while the others were moved to a separate wing to be treated by a fixed team of nurses.

There are 108 people staying in the care home. "We are bending over backwards to contain the virus, and have banned any visits", says director Danny Coremans. The Mechelen Mayor Alexander Vandersmissen says the situation is being monitored, with contact tracing teams doing their job.