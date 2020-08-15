Brussels colours orange on Dutch Covid map

Brussels will be seeing a lot less Dutch visitors in the coming days. Dutch holiday makers wishing to visit Brussels, are strongly advised to self-isolate for 14 days upon return to the Netherlands, the Dutch government has decided, issuing a "code orange" for Brussels. The change will apply as from midnight.

Earlier, the Dutch also imposed "code orange" on Antwerp province when the number of Covid infections was on the rise there. This amber alert still applies, despite the fact that Antwerp got the virus under control.

The latest decision is bound to have consequences for Brussels residents willing to travel to the Netherlands. Earlier, Antwerp residents were denied access to a popular lake just north of the Dutch border.