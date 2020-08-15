'Stop and go': special rules apply for trains to the coast this weekend

First of all, a number of tourist trains has been cancelled . This means that the trains that are still going, could be busier.

Bart Crols, spokesman of the Belgian Rail company NMBS, is asking passengers in the latter case to bring a document that can explain their situation. He warns that the number of inspection teams of Securail and the rail police has been stepped up. "There are many good reasons to come to the coast, but maybe not this weekend", Krols says.

This weekend's outcome will be used as a basis for (possibly) similar measures next weekend. However, this morning, there was no rush in any of the main stations in Brussels, Antwerp or Ghent. Another measure that will apply from today, is the ban on strong alcoholic beverages.