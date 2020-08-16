588 new infections per day, but big regional gaps remain: how is your province doing?

The scientific institute Sciensano has calculated the new figures for the week between 6 to 12 August. The rolling average reached 588 new infections per day. This is just 1 percent up on the week before that, when we had 586.

The figure is slightly down on that released yesterday, when Sciensano announced a rolling average of 604 infections per day. The global number of infections remains more or less status-quo, but hides regional differences: the gap between Antwerp (-17 percent) and Brussels (+42%) is enormous. Figures are also bad for Namur (+37%), Luxembourg province (+34%) and Walloon Brabant (+24%). East Flanders sees an extra 4 percent, but figures are down in Limburg and Flemish Brabant.

The number of hospitalisations across Belgium has reached 34 per day, coming from 24 the week before. This is a rise of 22 percent. Last week, 7 corona patients succumbed per day on average (coming from 3). However, this hike may be due to the impact of the intense heat wave.