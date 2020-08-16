A tense (but quiet) day in Blankenberge: four troublemakers apprehended

There was a quiet but tense atmosphere in the coastal resort of Blankenberge yesterday. Police were patrolling the streets all day, in order to be able to intervene immediately if necessary - after last weekend's beach brawl with some Brussels youth gangs. The number of trains to Blankenberge had been reduced and their capacity downsized, as a result of which it remained relatively quiet.

A small incident happened in the evening and involved some football fans of Club Brugge who had had too much to drink. The four were reportedly seeking problems with people from a different background. "They explained they had come to help the police to deal with the problems with immigrants. As the situation was about to escalate, we intervened and apprehended the four persons", a police spokesman told reporters. The four had to spend the night in the police station.

The VRT's Bart Cortoos said that "police intervened rapidly and things were soon back to normal."