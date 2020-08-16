Former ambassador Howard Gutman predicted duo Biden/Harris 3 years ago
The former U.S. ambassador to Brussels, Howard Gutman, knew three years before the others which duo would eventually come out on top in the Democratic race to challenge president Donald Trump. Speaking in the VRT's current affairs evening show "De afspraak", Gutman said that Joe Biden would be the man to challenge Trump - and that Biden would choose Kamala Harris as his running mate. Watch the interview from October 2017 here.