AA Gent in the doldrums, new boys Beerschot make it 6 out of 6
It has been an actioned-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday KV Mechelen enjoyed an away win at Excel Mouscron. Club Brugge and RSC Anderlecht went some way to putting right what had been something of a false start with victories against Sint-Truiden and Eupen respectively. Sporing Charleroi, Standard de Liège and newly-promoted Beerschot photo above) are the only three teams on maximum points after wins against KVO Oostende, Waasland-Beveren and Zulte Waregem.
Cup-winners Royal Antwerp FC were beaten 2-1 away at Cercle Brugge. Newly-promoted OH Leuven took a point from their trip to KRC Genk.
AA Gent’s defeat at home at the hands of KV Kortrijk leaves the East Flemings with 0 points from their first two games and the future of their Coach Jess Thorup (photo below) hanging on a knife-edge.
The weekend’s results
Waasland-Beveren 1 - 2 Standard de Liège
RSC Anderlecht 3 - 1 St. Truiden
Beerschot VA 3 - 1 SV Zulte Waregem
KAS Eupen 0 - 4 Club Brugge
Cercle Brugge 2 - 1 Royal Antwerp FC
Sporting Charleroi 1 - 0 KV Oostende
AA Gent 1 - 2 KV Kortrijk
KRC Genk 1 - 1 OH Leuven
Excel Mouscron 0 - 1 KV Mechelen