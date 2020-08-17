AA Gent in the doldrums, new boys Beerschot make it 6 out of 6

Cup-winners Royal Antwerp FC were beaten 2-1 away at Cercle Brugge. Newly-promoted OH Leuven took a point from their trip to KRC Genk.

AA Gent’s defeat at home at the hands of KV Kortrijk leaves the East Flemings with 0 points from their first two games and the future of their Coach Jess Thorup (photo below) hanging on a knife-edge.