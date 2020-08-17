Number of new infections falls slightly, hospitalisations and deaths from COVID-19 rise sharply

· During the week between 7 and 13 August an average of 574 people per day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 5% down on the daily average number of infections during the previous week.

· The growth in the daily average number of new infections had been slowing for some days and Sunday’s figures for the week between 6 and 12 August showed a rise of just 1% compared with the previous week.

· The number of new infections registered in Belgium is heavily influenced by the situation in Antwerp. There the number of new infections is falling and this is having an impact on the figures for the country as a whole. However, in Brussels the number of new infections continues to rise and it is possible that the situation in the capital will serve to push up the number of new infections nationally at some point soon.

· Up until now a total of 78,323 people in Belgium have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

· The number of patients that have been admitted to hospital rose sharply during the past week. During the week from 7 to 13 August there were an average of 35 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital every day. This is almost one third higher than the figures for the previous week.

· At 8 per day, the average daily death toll from COVID-19 during the week from 7 to 13 August was twice what it was during the previous week.