Vincent Kompany ends playing career to become RSC Anderlecht’s new coach
The former Manchester City Captain Vincent Kompany has announced that his career as a player has come to an end. 34-year-old Kompany is to take over as first team coach of his club RSC Anderlecht with immediate effect. As well being a player Kompany was also on the coaching staff at Anderlecht, the club where as a boy he rose through the ranks of the youth teams to become a player of great international standing.
The level-headed and affable centre-back started his professional career with Anderlecht back in 2003. He played three seasons in the Belgian top flight before leaving for Hamburg SV in 2006.
After 2 years in the Bundesliga, Vincent Kompany transferred to Manchester City, the club where he would gain international fame and the respect of his fellow players, fans and pundits alike. He spent 11 years with City during which time he won both cup and Premier League champions’ medals with the club.
In of May of last year he made what for many was the shock announcement that he was coming back to the club that helped shape him into the great player that he became, RSC Anderlecht.
During a 16-year career as an international Vincent Kompany was a key member of what has been dubbed the “golden generation”. Two years ago at the World Cup Kompany was an important factor in several of the games that saw our national team finish third.
A new chapter
Vincent Kompany will replace Frank Vercauteren as the first team coach at RSC Anderlecht. It is no secret that there was some tension between Kompany and Vercauteren. He favours the kind of football advocated by the Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola, while Vercauteren is more pragmatic and results-led. Vincent Kompany has been injured since the pre-season friendlies. Normally Vincent Kompany was to have carried on playing until the European Football Championships next year. However, he has now decided to bow out early and embark on a new chapter in his career. Vincent Kompany’s appointment as First Team Coach is with immediate effect. Frank Vercauteren is leaving the club.