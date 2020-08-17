Vincent Kompany ends playing career to become RSC Anderlecht’s new coach

The level-headed and affable centre-back started his professional career with Anderlecht back in 2003. He played three seasons in the Belgian top flight before leaving for Hamburg SV in 2006.

After 2 years in the Bundesliga, Vincent Kompany transferred to Manchester City, the club where he would gain international fame and the respect of his fellow players, fans and pundits alike. He spent 11 years with City during which time he won both cup and Premier League champions’ medals with the club.

In of May of last year he made what for many was the shock announcement that he was coming back to the club that helped shape him into the great player that he became, RSC Anderlecht.

During a 16-year career as an international Vincent Kompany was a key member of what has been dubbed the “golden generation”. Two years ago at the World Cup Kompany was an important factor in several of the games that saw our national team finish third.