Experts warn that “It is too early to relax the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus”

Professor Vlieghe’s view is shared by the Leuven University virologist Marc Van Ranst (photo below). Professor Van Ranst warns “We are now only just at an initial reduction in the figures that are part of an epidemiological curve. It is only normal that people are optimistic, but this is not the time to significantly relax the measures”.

Professor Van Ranst is especially opposed to any increase in the size of the social bubble (the group of people from outside your home with whom you are allowed normal social interaction) from the current five.

“I notice that some, mainly in the French-speaking part of the country, are striving for this. I believe that it is still too early”.

“Of course no one finds the restrictions pleasant, because they restrict our social lives. But in a densely populated country like ours it is one of the only measures, apart from a lockdown, that we have to keep an epidemic under control”.