King accepts De Wever and Magnette’s resignation. Now it’s up to Lachaert

The press release reads "His Majesty the King has concluded the consultative talks with the parties that were involved in the political discussions after the elections. On the basis of this he has accepted the resignation of Mr Bart De Wever and Mr Paul Magnette. The King as given Mr Egbert Lachaert the task of taking the necessary initiatives with the aim of forming a government with a wide majority in parliament. Mr Lachaert has accepted and will bring the King an initial report on 28 August”.

Mr De Wever and Mr Magnette handed in their resignation on Monday. Now just a day later the King has given Egbert Lachaert the task of finding a way out of the political impasse.