King continues round of consultative talks with party leaders
Belgium’s Head of State met with the leaders of several political parties on Tuesday in an effort to try and find a way out of the political impasse. On Monday the Flemish nationalist leader Bart De Wever and the Francophone socialist leader Paul Magnette handing in their resignation as Federal “Pre-formateurs”.
They did so after having tried for four weeks and get the backing of enough political parties to provide a majority in the Federal Parliament for a new Federal Government. So far the King has held individual talks with the leaders of the Francophone and Flemish liberals, the Francophone and Flemish Greens and the Brussels-based Francophile Federalist Party Défi.