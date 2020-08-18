Number of new infections falls again, while the number of hospitalisations and deaths from COVID-19 rise
The public health science institute Sciensano has released new figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. For the second consecutive day the number of new infections has fallen. However, the number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalised continues to rise and the number of deaths from the virus has risen sharply.
· During the week between 8 and 14 August an average of 533 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium. This is 14% down on the daily average for the week between 1 and 7 August, when an average of 588 people/day tested positive for the virus.
· The average number of people with COVID-19 that were admitted to hospital during the period between 11 and 17 August was 32/day. This is around 14% higher than the average of 28 COVID-19 patients that were admitted to hospital each day during the week from 4 to 10 August.
· The number of deaths from COVID-19 is also on the rise. During the week from 8 to 14 August an average of 9 people died from the virus each day. This is more than double the average of 4 people per day that died of COVID-19 during the week between 1 and 7 August.