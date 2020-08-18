Number of new infections falls again, while the number of hospitalisations and deaths from COVID-19 rise

· During the week between 8 and 14 August an average of 533 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium. This is 14% down on the daily average for the week between 1 and 7 August, when an average of 588 people/day tested positive for the virus.

· The average number of people with COVID-19 that were admitted to hospital during the period between 11 and 17 August was 32/day. This is around 14% higher than the average of 28 COVID-19 patients that were admitted to hospital each day during the week from 4 to 10 August.

· The number of deaths from COVID-19 is also on the rise. During the week from 8 to 14 August an average of 9 people died from the virus each day. This is more than double the average of 4 people per day that died of COVID-19 during the week between 1 and 7 August.