Roma concert hall to remain closed until the end of the year
One of Antwerp’s best-known concert venues will remain closed for the rest of the year. The De Roma concert hall in the city’s Borgerhout district was to have reopened in September. However, as things stand under the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus it would only be allowed to fill just 100 of its 1,900 seats.
Those in charge of running De Roma say that this isn’t financially viable. The concert hall announced its decision to close until the new year on the day that representatives from the cultural sectors are holding crisis talks at the office Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist). Mr Jambon is also the Flemish Culture Minister and the cultural sector hopes that the talks will result in a relaxation of the rules restricting the number of spectators at cultural events.