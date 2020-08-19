Fines of up to 4,000 euro for those that fail to get tested after returning from a red zone area

Those returning from a red zone area are obliged to get tested for the novel coronavirus and quarantine for at least 9 days. Many Belgians returning home from red zone areas fail to do this with just half taking a test and the other half registering but not bothering to turn up.

Now an agreement has been reached between the federal and the regional authorities to apply the same principals to tourists as were already applied to high-risk contacts. These are people that have been in close contact with a person or persons that have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Here fines of between 208 and 4,000 euro and even a prison sentence of between 8 days and 6 months can be given to those failing to get tested.

High risk contacts receive a telephone call from contact tracers if they to fail get tested within a couple of days. The contact tracers will now also contact tourists returning from red zones to remind them of their obligation to get tested.