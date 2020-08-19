Ieper Rally included in the Rally World Championship for the first time

It had been rumoured for some time that the Ieper race would be included in this season’s World Championships. Now this has been officially confirmed.

One of the rally’s organisers Jan Huyghe told the VRT that "Corona hasn’t been good a good thing for anyone, but the cancellation of the rallies in Wales, New Zealand and Finland meant that new locations had to be found”

The Ieper Rally takes the place of the Japanese Rally that was to have been the final rally of this season’s world championships.

"It is really great that they have asked us. This is recognition for our hard worker over many years. This year’s rally is the 57th Ieper Rally and the sport is very popular here. West Flanders has a big heart for rally. Moreover, we score very well when it comes to safety”, Mr Huyghe added.

It will be the very first time that the Rally World Championships come to Belgium.

"It is like as if the final of the Champions League were to come here. All the top drivers are coming. It will be lively and the expectations are very high. We will now be one of the 34 countries that has organised a World Championship stage. It couldn’t be better”, a delighted Mr Huyghe concluded.

The rally will be broadcast on television in no fewer than 188 countries.