New infections and hospitalisations down, big rise in the number of deaths from COVID-19

· In Antwerp Province the number of new infections continues to fall. During the past week there were 943 cases, a fall of 35% compared with the previous week. The province that has been under extra measures to curb the spread of the virus for the past three weeks now stands at 50 new cases per week per 100,000 population.

· Meanwhile, the number of new infections in Brussels continues to rise albeit more slowly than has been the case. During the past week 828 people in the Brussels-Capital Region have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is a rise of 21% compared with the previous week. There were 68 cases/week/100,000 population in the Brussels-Capital Region during the past week.

· The number of new infections is down in all other provinces with the exception of Flemish Brabant, where there was a very slight increase.

· Up until now a total of 78,978 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium.

· Meanwhile, the average daily number of hospital admissions fell by just under 10% from 33/day two weeks ago to 30 last week.

· However, there were more deaths. During the past week there were an average of 10 per day, compared with an average of 4 per day two weeks ago. It is possible that the increase in the number of COVID-19 is linked to the recent heatwave.