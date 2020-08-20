Cultural Crisis Cell slams National Crisis Centre’s decision on spectator numbers

However, this was not the case and the maximum number of spectators allowed was simply doubled from 100 to 200 for indoor events and from 200 to 400 for events that take place in the open air.

The Cultural Crisis Cell’s Tom Kestens told VRT News “I find it painful. Over the past few days we have tried to explain to everyone that is prepared to listen that absolute figures are absurd”.

"We work on the basis of the safest protocols. Everyone knows that we can work corona-safely. So we could work perfectly under a system that is proportional to venue capacity. Despite this they opt for a symbolic measure. I don’t believe that this will work."

From 1 September there will however be the option of requesting exemptions for individual venues. Mr Kestens told VRT News that “We will have to take time to look into to this. But what I hear again is a multiple command structure. We will have to rely on Mayors in each municipality”.