Fewer new infections and more deaths from COVID-19

The number of people testing positive is falling in the whole country with the exception of the Brussel-Capital Region and Namur Province. In Brussels there were 822 positive test results during the week between 10 and 16 August, 127 (around 18%) up on the previous week. In Namur Province the number of positive tests for the novel coronavirus was more modest with 4 more people testing positive for the virus between 10 and 16 August than was the case between 3 and 9 August.

Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are being admitted to hospital has remained stable. During the week between 13 and 19 August and average of 30 COVID-19 patients per day were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is down from 31 patients/day during the previous week.

There has been a relatively sharp rise in the average number of deaths from COVID-19. During the week from 10 to 16 August and average of 10 people per day died of the virus. This is up from an average of 4 per day during the previous week.