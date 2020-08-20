Flemish business leaders plead with politicians to “stop playing games”

VOKA carried out a survey of Flemish companies the results of which show that a large majority of them are still suffering as a result of the coronavirus crisis. 10% fall in turnover is predicted to persist into next year.

VOKA’s Hans Maertens told VRT News that “This means that we will have an economy that is only running at 90% capacity. The recovery will take a very long time as will tackling the coronavirus crisis itself. Domestic consumption is stagnating, but exports also continue to suffer greatly as a results of the measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus”.

VOKA adds that a new Federal Government is urgently needed, not only to tackle the corona crisis but also the economic crisis. "There is a lot of uncertainty within companies. They tell us that things aren’t going well. There is an urgent need for economic measures, but also for a transformation of our economy and society. We really need a government if we are going to make it through”, Mr Maertens added.