GRG takes over CKS, Baker Bridge and Fred & Ginger over from bankrupt FNG
The family-owned holiding Claes Retail Group (CRG) that is best-known for its clothing chains JBC and Mayerline is to take over the fashion label CSK and the children’s fashion labels Fred & Ginger and Baker Bridge from the bankrupt fashion group FNG. CRG and one of the official receivers that are dealing with FNG’s bankruptcy confirmed that the three labels are to be taken over on Thursday morning. However, CRG won’t be releasing any further details on the takeover just yet.
FNG went bankrupt at the end of last month. Now three companies that were part of the Group are being taken over.
While CRG is taking over CKS, Fred & Ginger and Baker Bridge, a solution has yet to be found for FNG’s shoe retail chain Brantano. A Dutch group had expressed interest in the shoe retailer. However, thus far talks on a takeover have not led to an agreement.