Shopping in pairs, more spectators at events and international lovers to be reunited

The National Security Council has decided that the maximum number of people a household may have in its so-called “social bubble” will remain at 5.

The social bubble is a fixed group of 5 people over the age of 12 from outside your household with whom you may have social contract without respecting the rules on for example social distances. In short 5 friends/family members with whom you may interact as you do with the members of you own household. The bubble is mutually exclusive and remains the same for as long as the restrictions are in force.

In addition to this we are allowed to see family and friends from outside our social bubble providing that the group does not exceed 10 and social distancing of 1.5 metres is upheld.