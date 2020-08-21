Brussels colours red on ECDC’s corona map

This puts Brussels alongside a number of provinces in northern Spain, the Balearic Islands and some parts of Romania and Bulgaria. Meanwhile, Belgium as a whole has changed to dark orange on the map after Wallonia joined Flanders and the Brussels-Capital Region in registering more than 60 infections per 100,000 population during the past two weeks.

According to the latest figures from the public health science institute Sciensano there were 67.5 new infections per 100,000 population in Brussels during the past week and 58.9 new infections during the previous week. Meanwhile, in Antwerp Province there were 51.7 new infections per 100,000 population during the past week and 76.1 new infections per 100,000 population during previous week.

The most recent epidemiological bulletin from Sciensano puts Belgium 5th in Europe when it comes to new novel coronavirus infections per 100,000 population. Only Spain, Malta, Luxembourg and Romania have proportionally more new infections. During the past two weeks there were 70 new infections recorded per 100,000 population in Belgium.