Drive-in sing-along in Oostakker
Under the measures that are currently in force to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus a face mask is mandatory for groups of people wishing to hold a sing-along together. However, the Ghent cultural association Zie Ze Zingen found a way for a group sing-along to take place without masks and without break the rules. On Thursday evening a drive-in sing-along was held in a field next to the Ghent suburb of Oostakker. Dozens of cars parked up with those inside ready to sing the hearts out at the corona-safe and mask-free event.
Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic Zie Ze Zingen had organised a number of performances and sing-alongs in the City Hall (Stadshal) and the Vooruit Arts Centre in Ghent city centre.
However, like so many other group activities this was brought to a grinding halt by corona. Under the measures that have been in force for the past 5 and a half months it is forbidden to sing in group without a face mask.
Zie Ze Zingen’s Geertrui Coppens told VRT Radio 2 East Flanders that “The virologists tell us that we have the most dangerous hobby in the country. So we put our heads together to find a solution that would allow us to sing in group without having to wear a mask”.
So the idea of a drive-in sing-along was born. There was a big screen with the lyric of the songs that participants could hear on their car radios. All those taking part were safely isolated within their bubble as they were all sat inside a car.
During Thursday evening’s sing-along Geertrui Coppens ran between the various cars that were park on the field creating a true party atmosphere. The play list was adapted to suit the circumstances with classics such as ‘Baby You Can Drive My Car’ being included.
The participants that our colleagues from VRT Radio 2 spoke too all said that they had really enjoyed their evening. It may have been the first drive-in sing-along in Ghent, but it probably won’t be the last.