Drive-in sing-along in Oostakker

Zie Ze Zingen’s Geertrui Coppens told VRT Radio 2 East Flanders that “The virologists tell us that we have the most dangerous hobby in the country. So we put our heads together to find a solution that would allow us to sing in group without having to wear a mask”.

So the idea of a drive-in sing-along was born. There was a big screen with the lyric of the songs that participants could hear on their car radios. All those taking part were safely isolated within their bubble as they were all sat inside a car.

During Thursday evening’s sing-along Geertrui Coppens ran between the various cars that were park on the field creating a true party atmosphere. The play list was adapted to suit the circumstances with classics such as ‘Baby You Can Drive My Car’ being included.

The participants that our colleagues from VRT Radio 2 spoke too all said that they had really enjoyed their evening. It may have been the first drive-in sing-along in Ghent, but it probably won’t be the last.