First communions and confirmations planned for this autumn will go ahead

All being well the confirmations will take place in September and October. Meanwhile, the first communions will be spread throughout the forthcoming school year.

The Conference of Bishops’ Geert De Kerpel told VRT News that "The Security Council has decided that soon 200 guests may attend. However, this will be a maximum of100 in the churches as we want social distancing to be respected”.

It will be up to individual parishes to decide how many people they will allow into their churches at any one time.