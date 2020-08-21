First communions and confirmations planned for this autumn will go ahead
There is good news or the many tens of thousands of children across our region that saw their first communion or confirmation as fully-fledged members of the Roman Catholic church postponed due to the lockdown rules that were in force earlier this year. The Conference of Belgian Bishops now says that if the figures relating to the coronavirus pandemic don’t worsen the first communions and confirmations that were postponed until the autumn will be able to go ahead. The news has been confirmed by VRT News sources within the Church.
All being well the confirmations will take place in September and October. Meanwhile, the first communions will be spread throughout the forthcoming school year.
The Conference of Bishops’ Geert De Kerpel told VRT News that "The Security Council has decided that soon 200 guests may attend. However, this will be a maximum of100 in the churches as we want social distancing to be respected”.
It will be up to individual parishes to decide how many people they will allow into their churches at any one time.