Number of new infections continues to fall

During the week between 11 and 17 August an average of 506 people per day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 20% down on the daily average of 630 positive tests during the previous week. This is the fifth consecutive day on which the figures for new infections are down. The fall in the number of new infections is apparent in the whole country with the exception of the Brussels-Capital Region. However, there the rise in the number of new infections is slowing.

The number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalised is also falling. During the week from 14 to 20 August an average of 28 patients per day were admitted to hospital. This is down 20% on the average of 33 patients/day that were admitted to Belgian hospitals with COVID-19 during the previous week.

However, the number of deaths from COVID-19 showed a sharp rise during the last week for which figures are available. During the week between 11 and 17 August an average of 10 COVID-19 patients per day died in Belgium. This is double the figure of 5 per day that was record during the week between 4 and 10 April.