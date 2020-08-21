Police chief steps aside over shocking footage from Charleroi police cell

The incident was first reported in Wednesday’s edition of the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’. The Justice Minister in Belgium's Federal Government Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) described the video of the incident as “unseemly and totally shocking."

The Interior Minister Pieter De Crem (Flemish Christian democrat) described the incident as “something out of all proportion. The circumstances need to be clarified and an investigation is ongoing.’’

On Thursday evening André Desenfants, the second highest ranking officer in Belgium’s Federal Police Service announced that he was stepping aside. Mr Desenfants said that it was a personal decision even though he didn't make a mistake himself. But he wasn't informed about all the details of what happened. Mr Desenfants’ responsibilities included the Aviation Police.

Desenfants said he wasn't resigning, but temporarily leaving his post until an investigation is carried out. The police chief added that the case touched him personally “and that is why I asked the Commissioner-General to replace me for the time necessary. “