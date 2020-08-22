Corona figures drop for 6th day in a row

Between 12 and 18 August 509 cases a day were diagnosed on average.

The number of new cases is falling in most parts of the country. This is not the case in the Belgian and Flemish capital: in Brussels new cases of coronavirus continue to rise. 874 new cases were recorded over the last 7-day observation period. This is up 68 in comparison with the previous week.

In Antwerp Province the number of new cases continues to fall: 813 cases were recorded in a week’s time. The figure is down 489 on the week.

The number of hospitalisations in down 9% averaging at 30 a day. The number of deaths has doubled rising to an average of 10 a day.

Belgium has counted 80,894 confirmed cases of coronavirus.