Brantano closing down sale attracts large numbers; one store closed out of safety concerns

Shoe wear is being sold at a 75% discount. This has attracted large numbers of bargain hunters at stores across the country. The chain’s parent company FNG was declared bankrupt earlier this month. Clothes chain JBC is taking over a number of FNG’s brands, but the official receivers have failed to find a buyer for Brantano as yet.

Auctioneers Moyersoen are organising the sale: customers come into the store, make their choice and get a 75% discount at the check-out. Security staff is on hand to make the operation corona-safe. The aim is to raise as much cash as possible in order to pay creditors including staff.

The sale may continue for several weeks. Stores will stay open as long as they have stocks.

Police in the seaside resort of Koksijde were obliged to close the Brantano store for a while as a precaution. The large number of customers didn’t allow safe social distancing in the queue. The outlet is now examining how safety can be improved.

This was the scene in the seaside resort of Ostend this morning.