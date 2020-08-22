Germany: “Only essential travel to Brussels”
The Federal Republic of Germany is advising against all but essential travel to the Belgian and Flemish capital. Earlier the German authorities advised against non-essential travel to Antwerp Province.
The advice is linked to rising levels or coronavirus in Brussels. The German foreign ministry advises against travel to areas recording over 50 cases per 100,000 head of population. People travelling to Germany from Brussels or Antwerp will need to take a corona test or quarantine for a fortnight.