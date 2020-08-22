Travel ban affects new areas of Spain and France

The French department Bouches du Rhône including Marseilles, Aix-en-Provence, Arles and the Camargue is now on the red list.

In Spain red areas includes the Balearics with Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca as well as Madrid Province and Almeria Province in Andalusia.

Click here to access the foreign ministry website and discover all the red, orange and green travel areas.

People returning after a stay of at least 48 hours abroad or who are travelling to Belgium are obliged to fill in and return this form.