Define Persoon fails to wrest lightweight titles from Taylor

This time round Taylor’s superiority was beyond question unlike during last year’s bout involving the two women boxers that left many observers thinking that the title had been stolen from Persoon.

“Taylor deserves the titles. I have tremendous respect for her” Persoon said after the bout.

Last time round Persoon felt bereft and did not believe she would be given a second chance. However, a fight behind closed doors was organised at Taylor’s promotor’s Matchroom HQ venue in Essex (England).

Persoon opted for the attack from the outset, while Taylor bided her time. In the end Taylor’s approach yielded greater result. Persoon suffered damage to her eye socket and claimed she had a broken nose after the fight. All this didn’t prevent the Fleming from throwing her all into the fight.

Round 8 was a difficult one for Taylor. Persoon nearly forced the 2012 Olympic champion to her knees on two occasions, but as we all know nearly is nearly not enough.

The three-man jury decided in favour of the more elegant style of boxing displayed by Taylor. With figures 98-93, 96-94 and 96-94 on the scoreboard the outcome was clear and Taylor retained her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles.