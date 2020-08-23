Record number tested at Antwerp Test Village

People returning from areas designated as orange by the Belgian foreign ministry can get tested here too now. People returning from orange areas are advised to get a corona test, but it’s not obligatory. Half of all today’s tests concern people returning from orange areas.

The Antwerp test village only takes residents from the City of Antwerp and several neighbouring municipalities. People need to register beforehand. It is not a walk-in centre!

“Without the test village 450 people would have needed to visit their GP for a test with all that involves” says alderman responsible for health Fons Duchateau. “In order to support first line health care we need to relieve GPs of this work. I believe the figures show the need for the test village. It’s a weapon in Antwerp’s armoury to stem the pandemic and protect Antwerp and its environs”.