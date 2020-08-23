Returning holidaymakers held up for over 15 hours at Austrian border

Els Cornelis and her family were returning via Austria from their holiday on the Istrian coast of Slovenia. Like many Belgian, Dutch and German holidaymakers returning home after their holidays in southern climes she was caught out by the new measure.

“Nobody had expected the ramifications of this decision would be so enormous” says VRT correspondent Michael de Werd. 12 kilometres of jams were recorded outside the Karawanks Tunnel on the Slovene side of the border overnight. Similar scenes affected other Austrian border crossings. The situation is now reportedly easing but further delays are to be anticipated today.