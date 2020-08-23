Scenes of pandemonium at Brantano closing down sale

Mayors in Koksijde (West Flanders) and Genk (Limburg) closed stores temporarily while COVID-19 safe conditions were restored. The Mayor of Torhout (West Flanders), Kristof Audenaert, insisted he didn’t want to see a repeat of Saturday’s scenes: hundreds of people queuing up to 8 hours and failing to stick 1.5m apart.

“Normally when they do discounts of 30% there are up to seven staff in the store. Yesterday 4 sales assistants tried to cope with the incredible demand.”

Unions are demanding better protection for shoppers and staff.

The official receivers that are dealing with the bankruptcy say that on the whole the closing down sale went smoothly. Measures will be taken in stores were there are problems.