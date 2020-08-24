Another explosion in Deurne

Sven Lommaert of the Antwerp Local Police Service said as much in an interview with VRT Radio 2 Antwerp. Mr Lommaert added that “There is quite a bit of damage, but no one was injured”.

Some local residents were woken up by the explosion. One local told VRT Radio 2 “I haven't been able to get back to sleep because of the noise. My wife and children also got up. They are too frightened to go back to sleep”.

Meanwhile, others heard nothing “I see that there are a lot of people and the police has cordoned everything off. Apparently there was a grenade explosion. I think that it’s bad, it’s become rather unsafe round here”.

Those investigating this and the previous explosions in Deurne are looking into to possible links with the trade in drugs.