Beerschot beat Club Bruggge and top the league, Anderecht draw against 10-man Mouscron

Cercle Brugge too enjoyed an away win, beating KV Mechelen 2-3. There was a big win (4-1) for Zulte Waregem against Waasland-Beveren.

AA Gent’s change of manage doesn’t seem to have done them any good. The Buffaloes were beaten again, this time losing 1-0 to the cup-winners Royal Antwerp FC. The shock of the weekend came on Sunday afternoon when the Champions Club Brugge were beaten 0-1 at home by newly-promoted Beerschot.

Beerschot became the first newly-promoted team in 93 years to win their first three games of the season in the top flight. Beerschot and Charleroi now top the league with 9 points from 3 games.