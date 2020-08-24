Sport
NVE

Beerschot beat Club Bruggge and top the league, Anderecht draw against 10-man Mouscron

It was another action-packed weekend in the Belgian First Division with no shortage of surprises. The matches between KV Kortrijk and Eupen and KRC Genk ended in goalless draws. RSC Anderlecht too drew against Excel Mouscron, despite having led 1-0 and Mouscron having gone down to 10 men. The 1-1 result was the first with Vincent Kompany at the helm as Coach. Sporting Charleroi continued their excellent start to the season with a 1-3 win away at OH Leuven. 

Cercle Brugge too enjoyed an away win, beating KV Mechelen 2-3. There was a big win (4-1) for Zulte Waregem against Waasland-Beveren.

AA Gent’s change of manage doesn’t seem to have done them any good. The Buffaloes were beaten again, this time losing 1-0 to the cup-winners Royal Antwerp FC. The shock of the weekend came on Sunday afternoon when the Champions Club Brugge were beaten 0-1 at home by newly-promoted Beerschot.

Beerschot became the first newly-promoted team in 93 years to win their first three games of the season in the top flight. Beerschot and Charleroi now top the league with 9 points from 3 games.

The weekend's results

KV Koririjk             0-0 KAS Eupen

Zulte Waregem    4-1 Waasland-Beveren 

KV Mechelen        2-3 Cercle Brugge 

OH Leuven             1-2 Sporting Charleroi

Royal Antwerp FC 1-0 AA Gent 

Standard de Liège  0-0 KRC Genk

Club Brugge               0-1 Beerschot

RSC Anderlecht        1-1 Excel Mouscron

Sint-Truiden                0-0   KV Oostende 

 

The league table after 3 games

Beerschot – 9 points

Sporting Charleroi – 9 points

Standard de Liège  - 7 points

Cercle Brugge – 6 points

RSC Anderlecht – 5 points

KRC Genk - 5 points

KV Mechelen – 4 points

Royal Antwerp FC – 4 points

Sint-Truiden – 4 points 

KV Kortrijk – 4 points

Club Brugge – 3 points

Zulte Waregem – 3 points

Waasland-Beveren – 3 points

Excel Mouscron – 2 points

OH Leuven - 2 points

KAS Eupen – 2 points

KV Oostende – 1 points 

AA Gent – 0 points

Top stories