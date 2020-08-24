Beerschot beat Club Bruggge and top the league, Anderecht draw against 10-man Mouscron
It was another action-packed weekend in the Belgian First Division with no shortage of surprises. The matches between KV Kortrijk and Eupen and KRC Genk ended in goalless draws. RSC Anderlecht too drew against Excel Mouscron, despite having led 1-0 and Mouscron having gone down to 10 men. The 1-1 result was the first with Vincent Kompany at the helm as Coach. Sporting Charleroi continued their excellent start to the season with a 1-3 win away at OH Leuven.
Cercle Brugge too enjoyed an away win, beating KV Mechelen 2-3. There was a big win (4-1) for Zulte Waregem against Waasland-Beveren.
AA Gent’s change of manage doesn’t seem to have done them any good. The Buffaloes were beaten again, this time losing 1-0 to the cup-winners Royal Antwerp FC. The shock of the weekend came on Sunday afternoon when the Champions Club Brugge were beaten 0-1 at home by newly-promoted Beerschot.
Beerschot became the first newly-promoted team in 93 years to win their first three games of the season in the top flight. Beerschot and Charleroi now top the league with 9 points from 3 games.
The weekend's results
KV Koririjk 0-0 KAS Eupen
Zulte Waregem 4-1 Waasland-Beveren
KV Mechelen 2-3 Cercle Brugge
OH Leuven 1-2 Sporting Charleroi
Royal Antwerp FC 1-0 AA Gent
Standard de Liège 0-0 KRC Genk
Club Brugge 0-1 Beerschot
RSC Anderlecht 1-1 Excel Mouscron
Sint-Truiden 0-0 KV Oostende
The league table after 3 games
Beerschot – 9 points
Sporting Charleroi – 9 points
Standard de Liège - 7 points
Cercle Brugge – 6 points
RSC Anderlecht – 5 points
KRC Genk - 5 points
KV Mechelen – 4 points
Royal Antwerp FC – 4 points
Sint-Truiden – 4 points
KV Kortrijk – 4 points
Club Brugge – 3 points
Zulte Waregem – 3 points
Waasland-Beveren – 3 points
Excel Mouscron – 2 points
OH Leuven - 2 points
KAS Eupen – 2 points
KV Oostende – 1 points
AA Gent – 0 points