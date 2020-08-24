Eddy Merckx’s mechanic calls it a day

In an interview with VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant, Paul Godeau looked back at an interesting and varied career in bicycle sales and repairs.

Rijwielen Godeau will start its closing down sale next week and Paul Godeau expects to be able to bow out and start enjoying his retirement before the end of the year. “We start our closing down sale on 2 September. But I will give it my all to assist my customers until the very last”.

Paul Godeau started what as to become a life in cycling as a racing cyclist. However, he earned his reputation behind the scenes as a mechanic. In 1980 he started work at Eddy Merckx’s cycle factory. He worked as a mechanic at no fewer than 6 Tour de France races. As a member of the national cycling team Paul was at nine Cycling World Championships competitions.

"I was there when Rudy Dhaenens became World Champion in 1990 and when Johan Museeuw won the rainbow jersey in Lugano in 1996”, Paul told VRT Radio 2.

By then he had started his own business. Rijwielen Godeau’s reputation extends far beyond Sint-Genesuis-Rode and the neighbouring municipalities. Paul Godeau has customers in 52 municipalities across the country. Over the years he has followed the trends. “At the start everyone wanted an Eddy Merckx racing bike. Then mountain bikes became very popular. These days we sell a lot of electric bikes”.