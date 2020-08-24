Infection rate drops under 500 a day

There have been 81,936 confirmed cases in Belgium so far.

The number of new infections in Antwerp Province continues to fall. 775 cases were diagnosed in the past week – down 364 or 31% on the previous week. Figures for Brussels no longer show a sharp rise in new cases. 881 cases were reported over the past week – up 2% on the week.

Death rates too are stabilising. On average coronavirus is claiming nine lives a day in Belgium. 9,992 suspected and confirmed COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

Hospitalisations are down too. On average 28 people were hospitalised a day over the past week. The figure is down 15% on the previous period.