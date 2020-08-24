Health & Environment

Infection rate drops under 500 a day

On average 493 people are being diagnosed with coronavirus every day in Belgium.  The latest rolling average for the seven-day observation period from 14 to 20 August is down 15% on the week. The drop is the eighth consecutive fall in a row.

Colin Clapson

There have been 81,936 confirmed cases in Belgium so far.

The number of new infections in Antwerp Province continues to fall. 775 cases were diagnosed in the past week – down 364 or 31% on the previous week. Figures for Brussels no longer show a sharp rise in new cases.  881 cases were reported over the past week – up 2% on the week.

Death rates too are stabilising.  On average coronavirus is claiming nine lives a day in Belgium.  9,992 suspected and confirmed COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

Hospitalisations are down too.  On average 28 people were hospitalised a day over the past week.  The figure is down 15% on the previous period.

 

