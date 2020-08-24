Mayors close pubs for violating obligatory closing times

Both establishments violated the obligatory 1AM closing time. At the pub in Dendermonde punters were attending an afterparty. Police officers attending the scene got caught up in an altercation and two officers even got injured. It’s the second time the proprietor violates the obligatory closing time. Last time round he was fined.

“Customers fled from the premises when the police arrived” explains Dendermonde Mayor Piet Buyse. “Some punters were stopped and that’s when blows rained down on the police.”

“On a previous occasion when the obligatory closing time was violated a police report was drawn up. A warning was issued: the pub would be closed in the event of a repeat. The pub is now being shut until the end of the month.”

The pub in Denderleeuw that is being closed violated social distancing measures as well as the obligatory closing time.