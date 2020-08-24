Injured cyclist Remco Evenepoel's going home!

Remco Evenepoel had been the favourite to win the race when he collided with a wall and fell into a ravine. He broke his pelvis in the fall. Sadly both for Evenepoel and cycling fans alike this means that we won’t see him in action again for the rest of the season. Last Monday (17 August) he was flown over from Italy to a hospital in Herentals that has a long history of treating injured professional cyclists.

With the words "I’m coming home", Remco Evenpoel announced to his followers that he was about to return to Schepdaal, a village around 12 kilometres west of Brussels that is part of the municipality of Dilbeek.

Remco’s father Patrick Evenepoel: "It’s a day we’ve been looking forward to! Home Sweet Home. Together we will make it back."