Van Haren to take over 43 Brantano shoe stores

Van Haren is part of the German Deichmann SE group. Deichmann SE is Europe’s largest shoe retailer. Van Haren has 143 stores in The Netherlands and currently has 16 shops in Belgium.

The purchase of 43 Brantano stores will bring its total number of retail outlets in Belgium to more than 60. During the next few weeks Van Haren will examine which current members of Brabanto’s staff will be kept on to work in its stores. The further details on the take-over are still being drawn up.

Based in Essen in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia Deichmann is still owned by the family that set it up in 1913. It is Europe’s largest shoe retailer and has 4,200 shops in 31 countries. Deichmann currently employs 43,900 people.