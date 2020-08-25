COVID-19: public health authorities in Brussels to focus on those returning from Red Zone areas

During the period between 15 and 21 August 856 people in the Brussels-Capital Region tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Although this is a slight fall (2%) compared with a week early, it is less pronounced that the fall in the number of new infections in the country as a whole. The basic reproduction number for the virus in Brussels is now below 1 again, albeit only very slightly.

While the level of new infections is no longer increasing, it isn’t decreasing by much either. The Brussels Regional Health Inspectorate remains very cautious. The Inspectorate’s Inge Neven told VRT News that “It is much too early to say that we are winning. The daily number of positive test results in Brussels averages at around 122".

Ms Neven added that "We are now entering a period in which a lot of people will be returning from Red Zone areas, during which children will be returning to school and in which quite probably normal life will resume”.

In the City of Brussels, Schaarbeek, Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, Sint-Joost-ten-Node and Evere in particular large numbers of holiday-makers are expected to return from Red Zone areas. “Keeping the situation under control there is are biggest priority for the moment”.

Ms Neven added that the regional health inspectorate is working closely with the respective municipal authorities. "Together with these five municipalities we are launching a public information campaign. We are going to help people fill in the registration form that is mandatory if they have been in a Red Zone area for more than 48 hours. We are investing in guidance to assist people. Anyone returning from a Red Zone area must quarantine regardless of the test result. The municipalities will offer help to get people through this difficult period. Children that are returning to school will also be helped”.