COVID-19: the downward trend continues

• During the week from 15 to 23 August an average of 473 new novel coronavirus infections were recorded each day. This is the 9th consecutive day on which the daily average for the latest 7-day period for which figures are available has fallen.

• The average number of new infections recorded each day between 15 and 21 August is 15% down on the average of 554 new infections per day that were recorded during the week from 8 to 14 August.

• The total number of people that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium now stands at 82,092.

• During the week from 15 to 21 August an average of 7 people per day died from COVID-19. This is down from 9 COVID-19 deaths per day during the previous week.

• This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium to 9,996.

• The number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 continues to fall. During the week from 18 to 24 August an average of 25 people per day were hospitalised with COVID-19.

• This is a fall of 24% on the figure of an average of 32 COVID-19 patients that were hospitalised each day during the week from 11 to 17 August.