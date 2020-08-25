Met office warning: code amber on the coast, yellow in the interior

Gusts of over 90km/h are forecast for coastal areas with gusts of 80km/h inland. Flanders will miss the eye of Storm Francis, but blustery conditions will reign this evening, tonight and tomorrow morning. The most dangerous conditions are expected during the latter part of the night and tomorrow morning.

There is a code yellow alert for the interior from 6PM onwards with gusts of up to 70km/h and 80km/h, code amber for coastal areas with gusts of 90km/h or more. Gusts of up to 80km/h are forecast for all parts on Wednesday.

Local flooding and damage may be anticipated as well as traffic disruption. More substantial damage could occur in coastal parts.